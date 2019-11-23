Holly Shopping returns for 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Downtown Improvement District is making it easier for folks to take advantage of Small Business Saturday in Fort Wayne. Holly Shopping returns for another year.

The Saturday, November 30th event allows anyone to shop dozens of retailers and specialty boutiques in the Summit City. Plus, free trolley rides are available to get to the participating businesses.

Holly Shopping is all about highlighting small businesses and creating a stress-free environment for shoppers. Eight trolleys will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The trolleys have 3 lines they follow, which will get you to anywhere you need in the downtown area. The trolley transfer station is located at the Arts United Center at the Arts United Campus. That is the first stop on all routes.

