FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- It may seem difficult to purchase everything on your Christmas lists this year, so how can you make sure your family has a quality Christmas?

Simple enough planning a budget is the easiest solution. Rachel Blakeman, the Community Research Director at Purdue Fort Wayne explains how realistic you have to be when it comes to spending this holiday season.

“To start shopping now as budgets permit,” said Blakeman. “You have to be realistic, I know that no parent wants to deny their child happiness but we also have to think about the pain that is going to be inflicted come January,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman added that certain items have gone down, smartphones are down 21% along with bicycles.

Another way to save is price checking and comparison. Blakeman does remind people that the supply chain issues cause our price increase.

“Price checking websites that allow people to go on to look up an item and see the past price of it now part of this is they might have had a really good price on this back this summer and you are never going to see that deal again,” said Blakeman. “You have to remember step one inflation at the core is too much money chasing too few goods,” Blakeman said.