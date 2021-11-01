Holiday season kicks off in Wabash with Jingle Jubilee celebration

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The holiday season is just around the corner and soon downtown Wabash will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Wabash Marketplace is hosting Jingle Jubilee on Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Wabash. For the past 20 years, the free and family-friendly event was called Downtown Holiday Night to Remember. Now, officials are rebranding to kick-off off the holiday season the Friday before Thanksgiving.

“It’s a big holiday frenzy,” said Morgan Ellis, Wabash Marketplace Marketing Manager. “The event kicks off all the holidays and there’s something for everyone.”

“And it’s a night of jubilation,” said Andrea Zwiebel, Wabash Marketplace Executive Director. “There are so many people who look forward to the event including the lighting of the courthouse. It’s kind of like watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve. There’s singing and lights and Santa will drive around on a firetruck.”

Along with the lighting of the courthouse events include:

Holiday shopping and open houses at downtown businesses

Outdoor Santa with live reindeer on Miami St. including make-your-own holiday snack mix,

Modoc’s hot cocoa, “snowball” fight and story time provided by Bachelor Creek Church Lighting of the Wabash County Courthouse cupola with glow sticks and outdoor sing-along

from 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Stamping Map Contest from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Public vote of the best holiday window display

Free rides on Trolley No.85

Old Fashioned Christmas with Father Christmas, cookies and sleigh tram rides at Paradise

Spring Historic Park

Spring Historic Park Acoustic music, hot cocoa and carolers at Wabash Landing provided by New Journey Church

Family-friendly buffet at Eagles Theatre with soup, salad, baked potatoes and sandwiches

In addition, anyone who attends has a chance to win up to $1,000 in Jingle Bucks which can be spent on downtown Wabash businesses. Participants will follow a map and collect stamps by visiting businesses. The winner of the competition will be announced live 105.9 The Bash on Nov. 24.

“Wabash turns into a Hallmark movie and it’s magical,” Ellis said. “It is the perfect event to kick off the holiday season.”

To learn more about the Jingle Jubilee click here.