FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traditional holiday favorites, a halleluja chorus, and a Hanukkah Suite: it’s all part of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops series.

Conductor Caleb Young stopped WANE 15 to share more about the performance. Learn more in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops start on December 9. Shows will take place on Saturdays and Sundays until December 18. The performances are at the Embassy Theatre. Click here to learn more.