FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to enjoy a holiday-themed market at Electric Works.

The Artisan Market: Holiday Edition is an inaugural event at Union Street Market. Vendors from northeast Indiana offer goods from fresh food to handmade gifts.

The market is in the Arcade, a 5,000-square-foot space between the East and West halls. You can check it out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.