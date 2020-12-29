Holiday Houses give senior citizens safe options to visit with family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A faith-based, not-for-profit senior living provider in northeast Indiana is getting creative to ensure that residents can see their families during the holiday season.

Residents at three Lutheran Life Villages Campuses will now have visits utilizing Holiday Houses on Anthony Boulevard and Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne and on North Allen Chapel Road in Kendallville.

The Holiday Houses, large rented mobile office spaces, provide a warm decorated safe space for families to see their loved ones, the press release said. Safety is the number one priority, but smiles are a close second at Lutheran Life Villages.

“The pandemic has been hard because we are used to having our campuses full of people, these Holiday Houses will be one small way to ensure we feel the connection of people this holiday season”, says Alex Kiefer, President & CEO of Lutheran Life Villages.

To remain safe the Holiday Houses, include air purifiers, UV lights, and staff to sanitize in between each visit. Family members and residents must remain socially distanced and masked during the visit. The Holiday Houses will remain in place through the winter months.

“We’ve had almost 100 visits, each of the last three weeks, just in our holiday houses alone. It’s been wonderful to be able to take some of that engagement that was happening through the window over the summer, and be able to bring those people together in a much more weatherproof setting than the outdoors today,” Kiefer said.

Families are excited for their scheduled visits with their families and are very grateful for the support of the community to make this exciting option possible.

“We need that connection, we need our family time, it’s not just the physical distance we are dealing with, it’s the mental and emotional aspects as well.”, says Kendra Thomas, daughter of a Pine Valley resident.

The Holiday House Project was sponsored by several families, businesses and organizations.