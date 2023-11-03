FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A holiday tradition will continue to light up downtown Fort Wayne for another year.

HolidayFest is making its return to the Summit City with a community favorite, Night of Lights. As usual, the festivities take place the night before Thanksgiving– this year on Nov. 22.

Starting at 5:45 p.m., crowds will gather at various spots downtown for the lighting of gigantic displays including Santa and his reindeer, a Christmas wreath, and more for Night of Lights.

Crews install “Santa and His Reindeer” light display on PNC building in downtown Fort Wayne.

While thousands are expected to brave the winter weather and come see the dazzling lights, there are plenty of spots downtown to warm up with free treats at the library, Pint & Slice, Kanela, Kilwins and more. Kids have a chance to meet Santa and a reindeer at Baker Street Train Station and make crafts at the Community Center, along with several other activities around town.

Storefronts will be adorned with “Silver Bells”, this year’s theme for the Window Decorating Contest. During Night of Lights, the community can vote for their favorite storefront decor and be entered for a chance to win a $100 Downtown Fort Wayne gift card. Voting will continue through Dec. 10.

It’s also the opening night for the Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre, which is transformed into a winter wonderland each year filled with elaborately decorated trees.

To top it all off, head to Parkview Field at 8 p.m. for a fireworks show.

Find the schedule and full list of activities on the event’s website.

