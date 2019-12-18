Holiday Cab returns for 32nd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Holiday Cab program, which provides free rides for people who have been drinking and shouldn’t drive themselves home is back for a 32nd year.

Details were announced at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Holiday Cab starts at 8 pm on Thursday, December 19 and runs until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

As in past years, to take advantage of Holiday Cab, users should call 426-8555. They’ll be taken to destinations within 10 miles of downtown Fort Wayne. Cabs WILL NOT take people to other bars or parties.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, alcohol related crashes and fatalities dropped from 2017 to 2018 and numbers for 2019 are in line with last year.

Holiday Cab is sponsored by Deluxe Taxi Company, AALCO Distributing, Anheuser-Busch INBEV, UAW CAP Council and the Tavern Owners Association.