FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before the latest Winter Blast hit the area, people hit the grocery stores to finish their Christmas holiday shopping.

“It’s crazy. There’s people everywhere. We needed to get out this morning to get it done and then no more leaving the house,” Cindy Elkerbout said.

Elkerbout was stocking up on eggs, steaks, bacon and cookies to make for Santa at the Kroger off Illinois and Scott Roads.

“We need to have it all so we don’t need to leave the house anymore,” she said.

Dad and daughter Kevin and Caroline Stemm were checking off two shopping lists.

“With the weather coming it’s dual purpose. Getting those final Christmas food things. The gifts are done, but maybe a few stocking stuffers,” Kevin said.

Caroline, 13, is already out of school on break.

“He picked me up from a friends’ house so I was kind of forced to come, but it’s ok. I like shopping,” she said. “It’s a little stressful. Half the stuff is not the exact brand we usually get so we kind of are having to pick our way through items that will work.”

Sherry Smith had a long list. Strawberries, for a strawberry pretzel salad requested by her granddaughter for their Christmas celebration, was at the top. She plans to hunker down once her shopping is done.

“We have puzzles and I have presents to wrap yet and all the food to make. We’ll be busy,” Smith said.

The store’s manager said the busiest shopping day before Christmas is typically December 23. But, because this year that day will be in the middle of a major winter storm, people are showing up early.

“We moved trucks forward for safety and to get more product into the store and stay ahead of the rush,” Waide Voght said. “It’s basically compacting five days of business into three.”

The parking lot was packed full at 7 a.m. and Roderick Kimble saw people waiting outside as he drove by. He came back a few hours later to do his shopping.

“Just getting stuff done before the weather comes,” he said.

Kroger also brought in some employees from their weekend shifts to cover the early rush. Kroger’s pick-up service, Click List, set records the last two days.

“The variety of items people are buying are a little more deep than holiday shopping. Everyone’s trying to get in early and get their items so they don’t have to go back out,” Voght said.

He said a lot of people were buying holiday baking items and party platters from the deli.

Voght said Kroger will stay open during the inclement weather. And Kimble might be one of the few customers.

“I’ll still go out [in the snow] and get a couple of things. I’m not scared and then stores will be empty and the roads will be clear,” Kimble said.