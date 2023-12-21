FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For decades, families at the Bluffton Street Fair and the DeKalb Free Fall Festival have gathered around an enormous roulette wheel with a living “ball,” better known as the “Mouse Game.”

At the moment, those days appear to be memories.

WANE 15 confirmed a Facebook post by Mouse Game operators that they would retire.

“We’re saddened to announce. We’ve come to the time in our life that the our ‘Mouse Game Time’ has come to an end,” said the post late Wednesday from Jean Martin and the Mouse Game Crew.

The family went on to explain the recent death of James Martin. “He was, and always will be, the ‘Mouse Man’ to my family and I’m sure to many of yours as well.”

Along with Bluffton and Auburn, the Mouse Game made yearly stops in LaPorte, IN, Crown Pointe, IN and Sandwich, IL.

The family was uncertain at this time if they would sell the game.