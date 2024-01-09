INDIANA (WANE) – As the 2024 Indiana legislative session started Monday morning, Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled his priorities for the session. The ‘Next Level Agenda’ highlights priorities in five categories. Education and childcare are at the top of the list. The Early Childcare Coalition in LaGrange and Noble counties say they have had a difficult past few years. With opening up the caregiver pool, this ‘Next Level Agenda’ could be a big step forward for childcare.

Jenna Anderson, Thrive by 5 Early Childhood Coalition coordinator in LaGrange and Noble counties says she is thrilled to see that in the agenda it is looking to expand the workforce.

“That is huge in order to making sure that we can have sustainable quality childcare because that’s one of the big things that’s preventing us from having the childcare that’s necessary right now is staffing,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of turnover, our facilities can’t hire staff and that’s due to a lot of different reasons that I think he’s addressing in this.”

In the next level agenda, the governor seeks to reduce the minimum caregiver age for infant and toddler rooms from 21 to 18.

To lower the minimum supervised caregiver age for school-age classrooms from 18 to 16.

Holcomb also looks to inform ongoing efforts to improve salaries for early childhood educators by conducting a statewide employee compensation study.

“This is really where a lot of our programs are struggling,” Anderson said. “We have programs that pay their staff as little as $10 to $11 an hour, those are poverty level wages.”

Anderson added that doing the compensation study will look at what compensation is and what it should be. She is hopeful that it will grow the childcare workforce, which is critical to making childcare sustainable.