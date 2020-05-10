Holcomb lets churches resume Sunday service inside but some need more time to adjust

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time in weeks churches were allowed to let their congregation back into the building for Sunday service, but it is not that simple for some churches.

Restrictions on church gathers were lifted on May 8 with recommendations that people still observe social distance and take precautions like face coverings and using hand sanitizer.

Some churches in our area did decide to let people back into their buildings for service this weekend but others are holding off for now. Park Community Church in Bluffton told me that their building size is their biggest obstacle at the moment. The church has been holding parking lot services but would like to welcome its members back inside their building. They even rearranged the chairs in their auditorium to be socially distant clusters six feet apart from each other that can easily be moved if needed.

“People are going to be coming in family groups that we need to be flexible and say, okay, this chair needs to move over here,” said Pastor Dennis Wood.

According to Wood, the issue they face now is that making that adjustment cost them about half of their seating.

“I imagine the first Sunday we come back we’re going to have a lot of people want to show up, so we’ll have 120 people in the building,” said Wood. “That would be full by itself. It’s just impossible to get all those people in.”

For now, they are going to continue with their outside services with some modifications, like letting people sit outside of their cars and passing out literature.

“Before we had to keep everyone in their cars and now we have a little bit more freedom so we’re adding a lawn chair part,” said Wood. “Still keeping the social distancing but allowing people to get out of their vehicle and stay in their family units but to be able to at least see each other a little bit better.”

The church is looking at adding a second service to help manage the number of people in the building at once, but there are still details to work out and they do not want to bring anyone back in for Sunday service until they are sure they can do it safely.

“We are about our people,” said Wood. “We want them to be safe. We really haven’t had much of an issue in Wells County with the COVID but you never know. We’ve got a lot of older people, even though I know people 65 and older are supposed to stay home some of them may still try to come in so we want to keep everybody safe.”