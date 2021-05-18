Holcomb appoints longtime magistrate as next Allen County judge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Magistrate Lori Morgan has been named a judge in the Allen Superior Court’s Family Relations division.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that Morgan has been appointed to succeed Judge Charles Pratt, who retired in May.

Morgan is currently serving as a magistrate in the Family Relations division, where she has served for 26 years. From 1990-1995, she was a sole practitioner in Fort Wayne, handling a wide variety of cases.

She is the longest serving female magistrate in Allen County history, and the only African American woman to ever hold the position.

Indiana @GovHolcomb has appointed Magistrate Lori Morgan to serve as Judge in the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division. https://t.co/6GcGMW6JMa pic.twitter.com/kz32FrSO1I — Allen Superior Court (@allensuperiorct) May 18, 2021

ChangeMakers Fort Wayne petitioned Holcomb to appoint Morgan as the next judge in Allen Superior Court.

Morgan earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the University of Iowa.