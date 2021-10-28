Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Noble Co. Superior Court vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced Steven T. Clouse as his appointment for Noble County Superior Court.

Clouse is currently in private practice in Albion, the Governor’s Office said. Prior to that, Clouse served four terms as the Noble County prosecutor until 2014. He was involved in establishing a Drug Court and a Veteran’s Court in Noble County.

Clouse earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from University of Toledo.

Judge Robert Kirsch will retire from the Noble County Superior Court on Oct. 31, 2021. Clouse will serve out the remainder of the term through 2024.

Clouse will be sworn in on a date to be determined.