Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Kosciusko Co. Superior Court vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Karin McGrath as his appointment to the Kosciusko County Superior Court. McGrath will succeed Judge David Cates who passed away in December.

McGrath is currently in private practice with a focus on children in need and family law, Holcomb said. She also serves as a judge for Teen Court, a problem-solving court within the juvenile system where teens charged with certain types of offenses can be sentenced by a jury of their peers. From 2011-2018, she served as a deputy prosecutor for Kosciusko County.

McGrath earned an undergraduate degree from Greenville College and a law degree from Valparaiso University Law School.

McGrath will be sworn in as the judge of the Kosciusko County Superior Court on a date to be determined.