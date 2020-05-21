Holcomb allows campgrounds to open in time for holiday weekend, area locations say they are ready

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — With Governor Holcomb’s decision to move up Stage 3 of his Back On Track Plan, Campgrounds will be allowed to open for Memorial Day Weekend, and area campgrounds said they are ready to welcome people back in.

Until Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement on Wednesday that he would move stage 3 of his Back on Track plan up two days to May 22, Indiana campgrounds thought they would have to wait until after Memorial Day weekend to open. While the news comes in somewhat short notice, Camp Timber Lake in Huntington and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground in Pierceton said they feel they’re prepared to welcome people back.

Camp Timber Lake owner Jonathan Kline said as far as social distancing goes, their sites are far enough apart from each other to be in order with the reopening guidelines. To help protect their campers, they plan on limiting the number of people allowed in the office building at one time. They will also step up their cleaning regimen.

“As far as the bathrooms and the shower area, we stepped up and will actually be doubling the amount of times they’re going to be cleaned per day, and sanitized,” said Kline.

The Timber Lake experience will not be entirely unaffected, as they will not be able to carry on with their activities as usual. The beach will be closed, and their zipline park will be open on a private tour basis only.

“Generally in past years we would be open allowing different groups to book with other people,” said Kline. “Under our new regulations, we’re going to only be doing private tours within your family group.”

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Pierceton said they do plan to open for Memorial Day Weekend but because it is somewhat last minute they are still evaluating what activities they will be able to offer. Given that their campgrounds more than 1,000 individual lots, they do not expect to be able to offer activities like live performances. Like Camp Timber Lake, they will be limiting the number of people in public buildings and stocking up on hand sanitizer but said because most of their lots are privately owned, not much will change for them as far as sanitation.

Jellystone is encouraging people on their campground to social distance, but as of right now less than half of their lots are occupied. They believe nervousness around the virus and a reluctance to travel because of it are what is keeping people away for now.