Hobo’s condemned after reported stabbing

Health and building officials sent to inspect a West Jefferson Boulevard bar and grill after a stabbing have condemned the established after they reportedly found multiple code violations.

Hobo’s Bar & Grill at 2701 W. Jefferson Blvd. was shut down after an inspection June 1. According to a Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health Food Inspection Report, Fort Wayne Police asked health officials and Neighborhood Code conduct a joint inspection at the business after a reported stabbing around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Neighborhood Code found multiple code violations such as blocked exit doors and exposed wiring and condemned the business, the report said.

Health inspectors found food code violations including a back-up in the kitchen with a “foul odor,” and two “large pots of grease” sitting on the floor near the food prep line, the report said. The inspector ordered the business to clean the grease trap before it can resume operations. A beer cooler was also found to be at 68 degrees, though that’s not a violation because there are no food products in the unit, the report said.

The report said the health department would re-inspect the business only after “the condemnation has been lifted from Neighborhood Code, a receipt for the cleaning of the grease trap can be provided, the floors near the grease trap have been cleaned and the pots of grease have been emptied.”

No deadline was given.

Full details on the initial stabbing were not released, but city dispatchers at the time confirmed to WANE 15 that the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.