Hobnobben ticket prices reduced to benefit community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cinema Center, presenting the fourth annual Hobnobben Film Festival, will reduce ticket prices to benefit the community.

The film festival attracts films and filmmakers from around the world each year. Films ranging from narrative features to documentaries and children’s shorts will be screened in the main auditorium of the Cinema Center and the Spectator Lounge at 437 East Berry Street.

The all-access three-day pass is not $45, adult single-screening tickets are $10, and children, students, and seniors get in for $5.

“Hobnobben is a community celebration and a celebration of our film community,” said Art Herbig, Cinema Center Interim Executive Director. “It’s our hope that people will come to Cinema Center, enjoy the festival, and feel as if they are part of our conversation.”

The festival features an mix of 77 films from 12 different countries chosen from 175 submissions. More than 20 of the films have a Hoosier connection (made in Indiana or by an Indiana native), 23 films are by student filmmakers, and nearly one third are from women filmmakers. Many of the films will include panel discussions after the showings. Of the films, 62 are eligible for awards.

The festival will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 11 at the Cinema Center with the Opening Night Reception, followed immediately by the Awards Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Awards will be given to the top films by a five-member panel in each of the following categories: feature, documentary, short, student, and Hoosier.

Visit www.cinemacenter.org to learn more.