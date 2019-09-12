Hobnobben hosts preview party for mullet man documentary

by: Bray Snyder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hobnobben will be hosting a preview party for a documentary about a local legend: the Fort Wayne Mullet Man.

The documentary, titled “American Mullet—Legend of the Silver Fox,” will be screened Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Cinema Center. The event will last from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and will include finger food and drinks followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

To get tickets to the event, visit CinemaCenter.org

Hobnobben is presented by Fort Wayne Cinema Center, a nonprofit film organization serving the community since 1976, and made possible with the support of corporate sponsors, volunteers, and film lovers everywhere.

