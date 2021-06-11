Hobnobben Film Festival returns to Embassy Theatre in October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) ­– For the second year in a row, Cinema Center said it will hold its Hobnobben Film Festival at the historic Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne.

The sixth annual Hobnobben festival, which showcases films and filmmakers with a unique perspective will be held Oct. 15 – 17.

Unlike many festivals that were held virtually last year, Hobnobben was one of the few to host an in-person event in 2020. This was made possible by Cinema Center’s partnership with the Embassy Theatre, a large 2,000-seat venue and former movie palace built in 1928.

“We’re thrilled to be back at the Embassy Theatre this year,” said Hobnobben co-chair and Cinema Center Associate Director Alix Watson. “We couldn’t wait to work with them again! The Embassy is the perfect venue for viewing films and holding panel discussions. And the Embassy staff couldn’t be better to work with.”

Hobnobben celebrates the art of filmmaking, diverse voices and storytelling from around the globe. It features a variety of international, national, regional and locally produced films that are submitted for review and judged by a film selection panel made up of film and media experts, Hobnobben said. The festival continues to attract international attention with submissions from 18 countries and counting as well as record participation.

Submissions will be accepted until June 25, Hobnobben said. As of the first week of June, the festival is on track to receive a record number of submissions with just shy of 200 films totaling 71 hours.

Awards will be given in 10 categories: Narrative Feature, Unscripted Feature, Unscripted Shorts, Animated Shorts, Fiction Shorts, What the Fort Wayne?!, Student Work, Indiana Reels, First-Time Filmmaker and LGBTQIA+.

This year, Hobnobben said all films submitted will be eligible for a new award: the Jen-Lynn Award, honoring films with LGBTQIA+ representation. The award is named in honor of Jennifer Fray and Lynn Serstad, longtime Cinema Center and Hobnobben supporters.

“These two wonderful women have supported the festival since day one,” said festival co-chair Amanda Hille. “Without the financial support of people like them, Hobnobben would not be what it is today. We’re thrilled to be able to honor these two great champions of diversity with this inaugural award.”

Last year, 56 films were screened and seven panel discussions were held during the three-day festival, Hobnobben said. Again in 2021, the panels will be live-streamed using Slido technology, which allows audience members to engage and ask questions from their seats.

Single-day, three-day and all-access VIP passes will be available from $30–$150. General admission tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Hobnobben said it relies on sponsorships and donations for its continued success. Interested sponsors, including businesses or individuals who would like to sponsor a film, are asked to contact the festival at sponsors@hobnobben.org.

Donations can be made at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/hobnobbenfilmfestival.