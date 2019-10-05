Hobnobben Film Festival features films from over 20 countries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrating the art of film and filmmaking, the Hobnobben Film Festival kicks off on Friday, October 11th. WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the three-day festival that features films from around the world.

The event features “an eclectic mix of international, regional, student and locally produced films.”

The Hobnobben Film Festival spreads 77 films throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The films come from 12 different countries.

Organizers says the event starts a conversation between viewers and other artists.

The Hobnobben Film Festival is hosted by Fort Wayne Cinema Center. The nonprofit has been around since 1976, and having a mission of providing “unique opportunities to explore our world through the art of film.”

The Hobnobben Film Festival starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with an opening reception, awards start at 7:00 p.m., with the first film at 8:30.

WANE 15’s Joe Strus is serving as the event’s emcee.

