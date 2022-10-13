FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cinema Center kicked off the 2022 Hobnobben Film Festival Thursday.

The Opening Night Reception featured food, drinks, six short films all by area filmmakers, and one feature film. Throughout the four-day festival, there will be filmmaker workshops, Q&A’s, and discussions with subject matter experts.

For the last two years, the festival was held at the Embassy Theatre to allow for social distancing.

Art Herbig, Executive Director of the Cinema Center, says it’s great to be back at the Cinema Center.

“When you gather a group together that’s a non-profit, you build a community, and so when you want that community together you want them to come together at the place that is there clubhouse,” Herbig said. “Being back in the Hall center means that we get to be back home.”

Herbig says the whole point of the Hobnobben Film Festival and Cinema Center is to spark conversation.

“If you leave Hobnobben, and you’re talking about something other than Hobnobben, then we chose the wrong movies,” Herbig said. “The hope is that at every turn, if you’re in the main theater, if you’re in the spectator lounge, every moment in here what you’re doing is finding ways to connect and you’re going to connect with the movies, you’re going to connect with the stories, you might even be able to connect with some of the filmmakers while they’re here, but you’re also going to connect with each other.”

The Hobnobben Film Festival runs from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. Find a full schedule of films and events here.