The future home of Hobby Lobby along Thomas Road is shown Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hobby Lobby is planning another location in Fort Wayne.

Hobby Lobby has signed a lease at the former Gordman’s location along Thomas Road, near Illinois Road. Company officials confirmed the move with WANE 15 Tuesday.

The location will be Hobby Lobby’s second in Fort Wayne. The other is along Coldwater Road near Walmart.

Hobby Lobby expects the new location to open in June.