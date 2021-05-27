Hobby Lobby now hiring for new Fort Wayne location

The future home of Hobby Lobby along Thomas Road is shown Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hobby Lobby is hiring staff for its new Fort Wayne store.

Hobby Lobby is holding a hiring event now through Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University at 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The store is looking for Department Managers, Cashiers, Stockpersons, Bookkeepers and Freight Receivers.

Hobby Lobby is set to open June 21 in the former Gordman’s location along Thomas Road, near Target off Illinois Road.

For more information on the hiring event, CLICK HERE.