FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the weather warms up, get out and it enjoy it by hitting the links at McMillen Golf Course.

The course at 3900 Hessen Cassel Road opened for play last month, along with the rest of the city’s golf courses.

The McMillen Park Golf Complex features an 18-hole “executive” course, the Mad Anthony IIIs short course, a putting green, a driving range, a learning center, a short game practice area, and even a foot golf course.

All courses are either par 3 or par 4, and anyone can come out to play.

If you are looking for opportunities to improve your game, McMillen also offers lessons, including for kids.

For more information on the golf course and times/rentals you can visit their website.