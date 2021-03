A wrecker loads a crashed vehicle after a collision at Drexel and Euclid avenues on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run in a southeast-side intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Euclid and Drexel avenues on a report of a crash with injuries.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 that the crash was a hit-and-run.

Two vehicles – a sedan and a SUV – were left in the roadway.

Two people were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The crash was cleared by 5 p.m.