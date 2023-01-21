FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues.

A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper of the suspect car was left behind at the scene.

Officers could not confirm details of the incident or any suspects involved to a WANE 15 crew at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Follow WANE 15 for updates.