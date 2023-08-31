FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Things might look a little different during your next visit to the History Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

More than 3,700 square feet, or 40%, of the first floor was updated in a renovation project that wrapped up with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

Guests stepping inside the historical building on Berry Street will now find a condensed and refined gift shop portion of the Parker Family Welcome Center that provides visitors with a better greeting and retail experience, the release said. Guests can also enjoy new seating while watching the “Land of Three Rivers” orientation video in the Chapman/Waterfield Orientation Theater. Temporary displays will include “Confluence of Cultures: The Peoples of Allen County” in the Cultural Corridor and “21st Century Relic Room” in the Slane Rotating Gallery.

The release said the renovations by First Impressions will set the tone for the social history at the center in each gallery, reinforcing the Rivers of Time, People of Place, and Sense of Heritage theme.