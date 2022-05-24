FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Using money from the largest private capital campaign in the organization’s history, the Allen County – Fort Wayne Historical Society plans to remodel more than half of the first floor to its downtown museum by spring of next year.

Dubbed “First Impressions,” these renovations will target the The History Center’s front entryway, welcome center, orientation theater and principal concourse, according to a media release from the historical society.

It will also help display a rotation of the center’s artifacts on a regular basis to be shown with the permanent collection.

“One of the main goals is to create a more functional space to share displays,” said Todd Maxwell Pelfrey, Executive Director at the History Center. “Providing the community with a view of emerging stories, particularly those from the 20th and early 21st centuries, will also be paramount in the forthcoming upgrades.”

With over $500,000 raised, officials plan to remodel 60 percent of the 6,100 square feet of public space on the center’s first floor.

The design will also facilitate a broader access to the museum’s 32,000-piece artifact collection, according to the media release.

“More than anything, we want to reinforce the relevance of community heritage with audiences of today,” Pelfrey said.