History Center lecture to explain Alice Hamilton, one of the statues in Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If the nearby plaque doesn’t go deep enough, the Fort Wayne History Center will offer a lecture to help explain the life of Alice Hamilton, who is memorialized as a statue in Headwaters Park.

The lecture will take place online Sunday at 2 p.m.

You must contact administration@fwhistorycenter.org to receive the link.

The lecture will be presented by Bill Ringenberg and Matthew Ringenberg, two of the authors of The Education of Alice Hamilton: From Fort Wayne to Harvard.

Hamilton is often called the mother of OSHA and was the first woman faculty member at Harvard University.

