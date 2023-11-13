FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former hub for roller skating in Fort Wayne that closed down eight years ago reopened its doors Monday morning– this time as a one-stop shop for antiques and vintage goods.

The historic Roller Dome South on Bluffton Road has been transformed into an antique mall fittingly named “The Rink”. It was announced in May that local businessman Alex Haggard acquired the 23,000-square-foot space with plans to celebrate its beloved history, starting with the name.

“The Rink” has the same owners as Vintage Treasures Antique Mall on West Coliseum Boulevard. Similar to their first store, “The Rink” is designed to host vendors from all over northeast Indiana.

Check out what the store has to offer Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.