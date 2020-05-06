Historic Old Fort to remain closed until July 4

A file picture of volunteers at the Historic Old Fort in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Historic Old Fort will remain closed through July 4 in compliance with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Back On Track Indiana” plan.

The Siege of Fort Wayne 1812 scheduled for June 6 and 7 has been canceled according to a release from Fort officials. They said the safety and well-being of volunteers and patrons is their highest priority.

According to the release, the board will make additional decisions regarding the remaining summer events based on further information and guidelines from government sources.

Officials said they anticipate that they will reopen for the Five Forts Timeline Event on July 11 and 12.

For more information visit www.oldfortwayne.org or call (260) 437-2836.

The Old Fort is located at 1201 Spy Run Ave Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Parking is available at Headwaters and Lawton Parks.