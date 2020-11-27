Historic Old Fort park damaged in hit and skip crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Historic Fort Wayne’s Old Fort park is damaged after a car crash this morning.

Old Fort Treasurer Tom Grant said the vehicle was found abandoned at the crash site. He also said a police investigation is still ongoing.

The repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“This is the fourth time the fort has been hit by a vehicle,” Grant said. “This is absolutely the worst situation we’ve had. Being that when the vehicle came over the dike and hit the corner of the coliseum wall, it pretty much destroyed the whole corner and weakened both of the walls that go between the corner and the two adjacent buildings.”

You can help Historic Fort Wayne with repairs by making a donation on their website.