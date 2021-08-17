Historic Military Vehicle Convoy makes stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Legion Post 148 is hosting the “Convoy Ahead” – Historic Military Vehicle Convoy stop in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The convoy is part of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association whose mission is to provide an international organization for military vehicle enthusiasts, historians, preservationists and collectors.

The group is holding the event at the American Legion Post 148, located at 705 E. Lewis Street in Fort Wayne. The event will last for a few hours, organizers said.

For more information on MVPA, visit the group’s Facebook Page.

