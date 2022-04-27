WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A historic Wabash house became Instagram famous because of its ornate construction.

The property caught attention on the Instagram account, “Cheap Old Houses,” which has its own show on HGTV.

Bob Lundquist, a properties realtor, estimates that the house was built about 120 years ago.

The house at 106/108 E Hill Street features many handcrafted features such as stonework, leaded windows, and quarter-sawn oak trim.

“The attention to detail in this house is greater than you find in a newly built house today,” said Paul Hayden, the Director of the Northeast field office of Indiana Landmarks.

The house garnered over 30,000 likes on Instagram which sped up the selling process.

Lundquist said four offers were made on the residence, and a couple from Florida eventually purchased it.

Indiana Landmarks has other historic properties listed on its site.