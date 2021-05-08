Historic Fort Wayne launches 2021 season ‘Timeline of Several Centuries’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic Fort Wayne launched its “Timeline of Several Centuries” 2021 season that celebrates soldiers from different pockets of history with its gathering called “Munster on the St. Mary’s” held on Saturday.

Historical re-enactors representing times from the early Romans through World War II converged on Fort Wayne’s Historic Old Fort. Demonstrations of those eras included period cooking, gardening, military life, and attire.

Event planner, Bob Jones, said he was excited to launch the 2021 season, “We have a gathering of soldiers and civilians from the first century to the 20th century. We’re really honored that these living historians have chosen to come and be here to tell their story to Fort Wayne, and to help us celebrate reopening historic Fort Wayne.”