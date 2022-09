FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church with a rich history in Fort Wayne celebrated 200 years in the community Sunday with a service at the Old Fort.

First Baptist Church of Fort Wayne held a morning service with details on the origin of the institution and its settlement in the area.

Music was performed by Colin Haines, honored by Sweetwater in 2021 as one of the area’s top musicians under the age of 20.