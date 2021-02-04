Historic caboose once displayed in city park restored, ready to be shared with community

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A century-old Wabash Railroad caboose has been restored by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. The train car was once displayed in Swinney Park before being transferred to the railroad preservation group.

“This is a very specialized type of carpentry, and the railroads took great pride and making their equipment look good in that time period so what we wanted to do was make this caboose like new again,” Kelly Lynch of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society told WANE 15. “So even though you’re looking at a caboose that is largely built and then almost completely rebuilt, it’s still true to the original diagrams schematics and renderings that we had from the Wabash railroad that still exist.”

The public can get an up-close look at the caboose during events hosted at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. It is on the list of train cars that would be featured at Headwaters Junction, when the project comes to fruition.

“We are special caretakers of this very unique history that over time, if somebody hadn’t stepped up or taking care of it or hadn’t been preserved in Sweeney Park would have vanished forever,” Lynch added.

See the full videos of the caboose’s restoration process here: https://fortwaynerailroad.org/2021/01/historic-wabash-caboose-restoration-completed/