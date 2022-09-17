FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrated ahead of Hispanic Heritage month, Fiesta Fort Wayne is a showcase of culture at Headwaters Park. As the festival continues to grow, its organizer says this is only just the beginning.

The festival showcases sights, tastes, and the culture of Latinos living in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities. But it’s also an open invitation for the entire community to celebrate Hispanic culture.

“So the attendance and the diversity of the attendance is what makes it the most rewarding for me, for us,” said festival organizer Fernando Zapari.

Zapari’s hope is this festival can help make a more united community. He said Latinos are the same people your kids go to school with, you work with, and they also make the same contributions to the community as everyone else.

“In the end, we’re all, you know, we’re all humans. We’re all the same. We all have the same feelings. We bring so much to your table. So really in whole, I want that saying. We see it everywhere. We are better together. We truly are much better when we all come together. That’s the goal,” said Zapari.

Zapari believes getting to that goal is through education, which is a major component of Fiesta Fort Wayne.

“Education is pretty much the key to be better, to prosperity. And if we educate our kids to do the good things, it’s better for everybody, not just Latinos, but for everybody.”

Zapari has big aspirations for the future of Fiesta Fort Wayne.

“It’s actually my dream to showcase everybody’s tradition. Why not? Fiesta is a party. It doesn’t say, just you know, it’s a party everybody’s invited.”

Zapari hopes to turn Fiesta Fort Wayne into a 2 or 3-day celebration showcasing all ethnicities and cultures.