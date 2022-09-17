FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hispanics make up 8.1% percent of the population in Allen County, according to the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau. That number jumps up a percent when looking at the population in Fort Wayne.

Of that population, dozens own businesses in Fort Wayne and Allen County. And about 70 members make up the Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The mission of the chamber is to, “advocate, promote, and facilitate the success of Hispanic/Latino owned businesses so they can fully participate in the growth and development as other businesses in the area.”

Most Hispanic-owned businesses are in the service industry in the area, according to Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Herb Hernandez. He said one of the challenges a Latino business owner often faces is having enough capital to start a business. Banks typically don’t provide the loan needed to start a service business.

However, he does have advice on how you can help Hispanic businesses, “Visit some of our Hispanic businesses. And it’s not that difficult to find. If it has a Spanish-sounding name that’s a hint, right there.”

You can also see a list of the Chambers’ members on its website, or click here. You can also find upcoming events the Chamber is putting on there, too.