Hindu prayer opens Huntington City council meeting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Ancient Hindu prayers were read before Huntington City Common Council Tuesday night.

“The city has been quite inclusive and shows the diversity of the community,” Hindu statesman Rajan Zed said. “I’ve done an invocation with the Indiana State Senate in Indianapolis. Huntington is an interesting town and important.”

The prayers were read by Rajan Zed, the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism remotely. He first read the scripture in Sanskirt and then the English interpretation of the prayers.

“It interrupts as lead us from the unreal to the real and leads us from darkness to light,” Zed said. “My message to everybody is learning about other traditions. You can still follow your religion but still learn about them so you can understand where your neighbors are coming from.”

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion in the world. Locally the U.S. Census Bureau, states that around one percent of residents in Huntington County are of Indian American descent.

“This provides a pretty unique representation of members of our community that are either Indian American or followers of the Hindu faith,” Huntington Mayor Richard Strick said. “I hope they recognize that the city belongs to them too. They belong here and they are welcome here even if we don’t always agree on everything.”

Before every Tuesday meeting of the Huntington City Common Council meeting, local clergy members deliver an invocation or prayer. Back when Mayor Strick served as a paster he too read and said a prayer before a meeting.

“From the perspective of a clergyman it’s always a privilege and honor,” Strick said. “To be able to pray for the collected wisdom of the group that is making decisions on behalf of the city so for me its what I recall and keep in mind anytime we have an invocation.”

Those who want to participate can and if not they can silently wait until it is over or wait outside the room. After the prayer, the council also does the Pledge of Allegiance.

For those who would like to give an invocation they can contact the mayor’s office.