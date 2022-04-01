FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Retiring Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel sent a letter to the NACS community, expressing pride and a debt of gratitude for the accomplishments made during his 12 year tenure.

Himsel’s retirement, effective June 30, was accepted by the board in late March. He announced in January a leave of absence to address health concerns.

“Succinctly, we made positive differences in the lives of the children we were blessed to serve,” he wrote to fellow educators.

“As a result, we prepared our students to become future leaders in our community.”

Himsel extoled the creation of a culture of serving and caring for others, a culture of achievement, a culture of professional expertise and a culture of collaboration.

“These accomplishments, and many others, benefit each NACS child in some way. Our accomplishments over the past 12 years reveal what can be achieved when nobody cares about who gets the credit while collectively focusing on meeting the needs of children. None of these accomplishments reflect the work of an individual, instead they exemplify the collaborative work of many.”

Himsel ended the three page letter by thanking his coworkers for the opportunity to serve alongside them.

“Additionally, your kindness, support, and encouragement have not only been a blessing to our community but also to my family and me.”