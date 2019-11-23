Hillegas Road to stay closed through mid-December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Driving around the west side of Fort Wayne will stay a bit more complicated for longer than expected.

According to INDOT spokeswoman Nichole Hacha-Thomas, Hillegas Road will be closed through mid-December as crews finish up improving the intersection.

The road was closed in late March so the Hillegas Road bridge over I-69 could be replaced. At the time, construction was expected to continue through late November.

Hacha-Thomas said while work on the bridge is almost complete, crews still need more time to finish up intersection improvement.

“The expected opening of the road (which can’t be opened until the intersection is done) is mid-December,” said Hacha-Thomas via email.

The City of Fort Wayne has had detours for drivers since the road closure. Detour information can be found here.