FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Lots of motorists will be happy that a stretch of Hillegas Road that’s been closed is set to reopen to traffic Monday.

According to the City of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department, the road will open back up between noon and 1 p.m.

It’s been closed from just south of Independence Drive from West Coliseum Blvd To Butler Road. However the road may need to be closed again in the future.