FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause.

The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses.

The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent auction, and raffle. After the hike, guests could enjoy music and food as well as vendors to shop from.

The number 22 signifies the statistic that, on average, 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

The nonprofit’s motto is “Fort Wayne has your back.”