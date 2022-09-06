AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday.

The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m.

According to an Indiana State Police report, highway maintenance worker Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox was walking along the north edge of the C.R. 11-A overpass, trimming weeds. Anderson went to cross the roadway and walked into the path of an oncoming eastbound Chevrolet cargo van and was struck.

The report said Anderson was sent airborne and into the path of a westbound Dodge Ram pickup, which also struck him.

Anderson was found down in the roadway “in distress,” state police said. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

State police said neither driver was at fault. Both cooperated with the investigation and submitted to mandated chemical tests.