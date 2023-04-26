FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council held an open house Wednesday on the Draft Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Transportation Improvement Program.

The program is an overview of projects that NIRCC will be working on for the next 5 years in New Haven, Leo Cedarville, Fort Wayne, and Allen County. The plan includes designing highway improvements, purchasing capital equipment for transit, and designing and constructing trails.

Dan Avery, Executive Director of NIRCC, said a bridge project to take the Pufferbelly Trail over Coliseum Boulevard is in the works, and a widening project and sidewalk trail is set for Hillegas Road.

“We always try to when we design the roadways, and put in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure along with the roadway. So folks that want to use trails, ride their bikes, walk, have that infrastructure in place to be able to do that,” Avery said.

Wednesday’s open house gave the community a chance to review the draft plan and provide feedback, as it is in the first phase of completion. Avery said it’s important to have public commentary.

“We want to have transparency and how we are spending their federal tax dollars. And so we want their input. We want to make sure that we’re spending the money where folks believe it should be spent and that’s why we’re asking for them to come out and share their their thoughts and their input,” Avery said.

Avery said there will be public information meetings and public hearings on the individual projects once the designs get underway. To view the entire Transportation Improvement Program or submit a public comment, click here. Public comment is welcome through May 5th.