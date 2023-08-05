(Stacker) — The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you’d expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many require a master’s, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Administrative services managers

– Median annual wage: $82,250

– Median hourly wage: $39.54

– Total employment: 460 people (2.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Chemists

– Median annual wage: $82,370

– Median hourly wage: $39.60

– Total employment: 40 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $82,470

– Median hourly wage: $39.65

– Total employment: 190 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $83,300

– Median hourly wage: $40.05

– Total employment: 200 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Speech-language pathologists

– Median annual wage: $83,850

– Median hourly wage: $40.31

– Total employment: 180 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $83,900

– Median hourly wage: $40.34

– Total employment: 180 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $84,780

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $85,900

– Median hourly wage: $41.30

– Total employment: 50 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $86,010

– Median hourly wage: $41.35

– Total employment: 170 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $87,950

– Median hourly wage: $42.28

– Total employment: 40 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $90,120

– Median hourly wage: $43.33

– Total employment: 50 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Occupational therapists

– Median annual wage: $91,720

– Median hourly wage: $44.10

– Total employment: 170 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Construction managers

– Median annual wage: $92,640

– Median hourly wage: $44.54

– Total employment: 360 people (1.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $94,030

– Median hourly wage: $45.21

– Total employment: 110 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $94,170

– Median hourly wage: $45.28

– Total employment: 590 people (2.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. General and operations managers

– Median annual wage: $94,250

– Median hourly wage: $45.31

– Total employment: 3,420 people (15.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Facilities managers

– Median annual wage: $94,480

– Median hourly wage: $45.43

– Total employment: 160 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Median annual wage: $95,100

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 390 people (1.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $95,720

– Median hourly wage: $46.02

– Total employment: 270 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $96,100

– Median hourly wage: $46.20

– Total employment: 70 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $97,100

– Median hourly wage: $46.68

– Total employment: 320 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $97,500

– Median hourly wage: $46.88

– Total employment: 100 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Electrical engineers

– Median annual wage: $97,640

– Median hourly wage: $46.94

– Total employment: 300 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $97,910

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $98,260

– Median hourly wage: $47.24

– Total employment: 680 people (3.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $99,570

– Median hourly wage: $47.87

– Total employment: 780 people (3.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $99,830

– Median hourly wage: $48.00

– Total employment: 600 people (2.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Materials engineers

– Median annual wage: $101,020

– Median hourly wage: $48.57

– Total employment: 40 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Engineers, all other

– Median annual wage: $102,310

– Median hourly wage: $49.19

– Total employment: 100 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $104,030

– Median hourly wage: $50.01

– Total employment: 660 people (3.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $104,700

– Median hourly wage: $50.34

– Total employment: 230 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Training and development managers

– Median annual wage: $104,820

– Median hourly wage: $50.40

– Total employment: 40 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $105,060

– Median hourly wage: $50.51

– Total employment: 170 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $106,590

– Median hourly wage: $51.24

– Total employment: 570 people (2.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Actuaries

– Median annual wage: $113,810

– Median hourly wage: $54.72

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $114,310

– Median hourly wage: $54.96

– Total employment: 60 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $118,130

– Median hourly wage: $56.79

– Total employment: 670 people (3.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $123,490

– Median hourly wage: $59.37

– Total employment: 410 people (1.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $123,570

– Median hourly wage: $59.41

– Total employment: 270 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $134,590

– Median hourly wage: $64.71

– Total employment: 460 people (2.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $136,180

– Median hourly wage: $65.47

– Total employment: 190 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $159,490

– Median hourly wage: $76.68

– Total employment: 50 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $174,580

– Median hourly wage: $83.93

– Total employment: 90 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $191,450

– Median hourly wage: $92.05

– Total employment: 70 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $192,760

– Median hourly wage: $92.67

– Total employment: 90 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Pediatricians, general

– Median annual wage: $232,380

– Median hourly wage: $111.72

– Total employment: 50 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Orthodontists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 40 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Anesthesiologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 70 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 110 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Physicians, all other (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 920 people (4.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)