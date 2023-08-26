(Stacker) — College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $51,720

– Median hourly wage: $24.86

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#49. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

– Median annual wage: $52,000

– Median hourly wage: $25.00

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $52,050

– Median hourly wage: $25.02

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Surgical technologists

– Median annual wage: $52,870

– Median hourly wage: $25.42

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 250 people (1.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#46. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $52,890

– Median hourly wage: $25.43

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 990 people (4.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#45. Postal service mail carriers

– Median annual wage: $53,970

– Median hourly wage: $25.95

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 430 people (1.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#44. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $55,680

– Median hourly wage: $26.77

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,220 people (5.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $56,200

– Median hourly wage: $27.02

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#42. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles

– Median annual wage: $56,340

– Median hourly wage: $27.09

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 40 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#41. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

– Median annual wage: $56,360

– Median hourly wage: $27.10

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#40. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $56,840

– Median hourly wage: $27.33

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 290 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#39. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $56,850

– Median hourly wage: $27.33

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#38. Lodging managers

– Median annual wage: $57,280

– Median hourly wage: $27.54

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#37. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $57,560

– Median hourly wage: $27.67

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 860 people (3.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#36. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $58,090

– Median hourly wage: $27.93

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 300 people (1.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#35. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $58,330

– Median hourly wage: $28.04

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 310 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#34. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

– Median annual wage: $58,350

– Median hourly wage: $28.05

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 100 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#33. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

– Median annual wage: $58,500

– Median hourly wage: $28.12

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $58,580

– Median hourly wage: $28.16

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 410 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#31. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $58,970

– Median hourly wage: $28.35

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#30. Insulation workers, mechanical

– Median annual wage: $60,100

– Median hourly wage: $28.89

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#29. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $60,430

– Median hourly wage: $29.05

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,710 people (7.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $60,750

– Median hourly wage: $29.21

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 300 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#27. Tool and die makers

– Median annual wage: $60,840

– Median hourly wage: $29.25

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 290 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#26. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $61,170

– Median hourly wage: $29.41

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,220 people (5.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#25. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $61,500

– Median hourly wage: $29.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $61,510

– Median hourly wage: $29.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,550 people (7.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#23. Glaziers

– Median annual wage: $61,730

– Median hourly wage: $29.68

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#22. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

– Median annual wage: $61,920

– Median hourly wage: $29.77

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 220 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $62,150

– Median hourly wage: $29.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#20. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $62,410

– Median hourly wage: $30.01

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#19. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $62,450

– Median hourly wage: $30.02

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 610 people (2.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $62,550

– Median hourly wage: $30.07

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,400 people (11.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#17. Insurance sales agents

– Median annual wage: $63,650

– Median hourly wage: $30.60

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,000 people (4.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

– Median annual wage: $63,750

– Median hourly wage: $30.65

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 30 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#15. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $65,280

– Median hourly wage: $31.39

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 610 people (2.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#14. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $65,510

– Median hourly wage: $31.50

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,010 people (4.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $67,160

– Median hourly wage: $32.29

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,040 people (4.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#12. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $68,740

– Median hourly wage: $33.05

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $69,650

– Median hourly wage: $33.49

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $70,080

– Median hourly wage: $33.69

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 870 people (3.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#9. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $70,730

– Median hourly wage: $34.01

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#8. Healthcare practitioners and technical workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $71,900

– Median hourly wage: $34.57

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#7. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $78,250

– Median hourly wage: $37.62

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,070 people (4.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $79,160

– Median hourly wage: $38.06

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 160 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $79,700

– Median hourly wage: $38.32

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $85,900

– Median hourly wage: $41.30

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $86,010

– Median hourly wage: $41.35

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 170 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $96,100

– Median hourly wage: $46.20

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#1. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $97,910

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 30 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training