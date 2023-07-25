FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High temperatures this week have shifted the schedule of trash pickup around Fort Wayne for the next three days.

The city announced GFL will begin garbage collection at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday rather than 6 a.m. The city advised residents to put garbage and recycling bins out the evening before their regularly scheduled pick-up day.

The oppressive heat has also prompted two cooling centers to open in the city. You can cool down in the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday – Friday, or The Salvation Army on North Clinton Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday – Friday.

The Rescue Mission downtown also has an indoor shelter open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day regardless of the temperature.